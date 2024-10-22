Dream Industrial REIT Announces October Distribution

Dream Industrl REIT (TSE:DIR.UN) has released an update.

Dream Industrial REIT has announced its October 2024 distribution of 5.833 cents per unit, payable on November 15 to unitholders recorded by October 31. The company boasts a robust portfolio with 339 industrial assets across key markets in Canada, Europe, and the U.S., aiming to deliver strong returns through secure distributions and growth.

For further insights into TSE:DIR.UN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.