Dream Industrial REIT Announces October Distribution

October 22, 2024 — 10:41 am EDT

Dream Industrl REIT (TSE:DIR.UN) has released an update.

Dream Industrial REIT has announced its October 2024 distribution of 5.833 cents per unit, payable on November 15 to unitholders recorded by October 31. The company boasts a robust portfolio with 339 industrial assets across key markets in Canada, Europe, and the U.S., aiming to deliver strong returns through secure distributions and growth.

