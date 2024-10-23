News & Insights

Dream Finders Homes to Acquire Alliant National Title

October 23, 2024 — 04:51 pm EDT

Dream Finders Homes ( (DFH) ) just unveiled an update.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. is set to acquire Alliant National Title Insurance Company, the largest independent title underwriter in the U.S., to enhance its vertical integration and expand in the title insurance market. This strategic move is expected to bolster DFH’s bottom line and foster growth, as declared by the leadership of both companies. The acquisition is pending regulatory approvals.

