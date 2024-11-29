DRDGOLD Appoints New Independent Director to Board

Drdgold (DRD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

DRDGOLD Limited has announced the appointment of Andrew Robert Brady as an independent non-executive director, effective December 1, 2024. Brady, with over 25 years of experience in resources and corporate finance, will also join the audit, risk, and investment committees. This move follows the resignation of Jean Nel from the board, marking a strategic shift for the South African-based company.

For further insights into DRD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.