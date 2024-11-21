Dragon Rise Group Adjusts Rights Issue Timetable

Dragon Rise Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:6829) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dragon Rise Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a delay in the despatch of its prospectus documents related to a proposed rights issue, initially scheduled for 26 November 2024, now postponed to 28 November 2024. This adjustment has resulted in a revised timetable for the rights issue, affecting the trading arrangement and key dates. Investors and shareholders are advised to take note of these changes as they navigate their investment strategies.

For further insights into HK:6829 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.