News & Insights

Stocks

Dragon Rise Group Adjusts Rights Issue Timetable

November 21, 2024 — 09:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dragon Rise Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:6829) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dragon Rise Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a delay in the despatch of its prospectus documents related to a proposed rights issue, initially scheduled for 26 November 2024, now postponed to 28 November 2024. This adjustment has resulted in a revised timetable for the rights issue, affecting the trading arrangement and key dates. Investors and shareholders are advised to take note of these changes as they navigate their investment strategies.

For further insights into HK:6829 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.