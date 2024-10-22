News & Insights

Dragon Rise Clarifies EGM Notice for Shareholders

October 22, 2024 — 07:41 am EDT

Dragon Rise Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:6829) has released an update.

Dragon Rise Group Holdings Ltd. has issued a clarification regarding a clerical error in their notice for an upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting. The updated notice specifies that the register of members will be closed from November 7 to November 12, 2024, affecting share transfers. This announcement ensures shareholders are accurately informed about their voting entitlements.

