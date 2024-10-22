Dragon Rise Clarifies EGM Notice for Shareholders

Dragon Rise Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:6829) has released an update.

Dragon Rise Group Holdings Ltd. has issued a clarification regarding a clerical error in their notice for an upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting. The updated notice specifies that the register of members will be closed from November 7 to November 12, 2024, affecting share transfers. This announcement ensures shareholders are accurately informed about their voting entitlements.

For further insights into HK:6829 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.