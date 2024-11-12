Draganfly to Present Q3 Earnings and Shareholder Update

Draganfly (TSE:DPRO) has released an update.

Draganfly Inc., a leader in drone technology solutions, is set to host a shareholder update and Q3earnings callon November 14, 2024. The event will feature insights from CEO Cameron Chell and CFO Paul Sun on the company’s recent milestones and financial performance. Investors can participate by submitting questions and tuning in for a live Q&A session.

