Draganfly CEO to Speak at AI & Tech Conference

Draganfly (TSE:DPRO) has released an update.

Draganfly Inc., a leading innovator in drone and UAV technology, has announced that CEO Cameron Chell will present at the Maxim Group LLC-hosted conference on how AI intersects with technology and business. The conference, focusing on the role of AI in driving growth for emerging companies, will feature discussions with senior analysts and key industry figures. Draganfly’s participation highlights its role in advancing technological solutions across various sectors.

