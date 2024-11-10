DraftKings price target raised to $53 from $52 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on DraftKings (DKNG) to $53 from $52 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm said on Friday that Q3 results contained few surprises. While DraftKings’ Q4 hold impact was worse than expected, this should be looked through given the promising setup for 2025, where revenue guidance was better than expected and EBITDA guidance reiterated.

