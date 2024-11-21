DraftKings (DKNG) Is Looking Bullish as More States Legalize Sports Betting

Over the last few years, DraftKings (DKNG) has positioned itself as the clear leader in America’s digital gaming revolution, with its stock soaring well over 100% year-to-date towards a market capitalization of $35 billion. Despite some recent headwinds, the acceleration of sports betting legalization across the U.S. makes me highly bullish on the company’s future prospects.

Revenue Growth Accelerates Past Expectations

I’m encouraged to see DraftKings continue its exceptional momentum, with Q3 2024 revenue surpassing $1 billion, a remarkable 39% increase from $790 million in the previous year. This rate significantly outpaces competitors in the broader gaming industry, strongly reinforcing my bullish outlook.

Moreover, the company boasts some impressively robust fundamentals, with $878 million in cash and a relatively modest debt level of $1.34 billion when compared to market capitalization. This provides plenty of resources for continued expansion and support for any unseen challenges. A resilient balance sheet is one of the green flags I look for in a company looking to capitalize on new market opportunities, so I’m fairly confident that this growth story can continue.

Looking ahead, DraftKings projects impressive growth for the coming year, with revenue expected to reach between $6.2-$6.6 billion, representing 27-35% growth from 2024’s guidance midpoint of $4.9 billion.

User Base Expands Dramatically

The platform’s popularity continues to surge, with Monthly Unique Payers (MUPs) jumping to 3.6 million, up significantly from 2.3 million last year. This 57% increase demonstrates an impressive ability to attract and retain customers. I place real value on the first-mover advantage the company has across many states, where many customers will likely stay loyal to the brand long after competition moves in, especially where the experience is enjoyable, accessible, and overwhelmingly positive.

Average Revenue per Monthly Unique Payer (ARPMUP) is clearly a critical indicator for management. This has now reached $103, demonstrating the company’s ability to monetize its user base effectively. When excluding recent acquisitions, ARPMUP increased 8% year-over-year to $122, demonstrating significant improvements in the monetization of the core platform.

Technology Innovation Drives Market Leadership

For me, the company’s interface and user experience is unmatched. Recent recognition as the number one U.S. Mobile Sportsbook App highlights this, with the platform ranking first in key categories, including User Experience, Betting Interface, and overall Features.

Management has clearly prioritized and invested heavily in product enhancement for the most popular sports on the platform, particularly in NBA betting markets, where it now develops and powers all player prop and derivative markets in-house. This opens up the potential for further analysis and greater flexibility for new product offerings.

The live betting experience has also undergone significant upgrades, with new features including real-time trending bets and new ‘micro-betting’ capabilities. Users now benefit from integrated real-time scores, statistics, and enhanced live content, creating a more engaging and informed betting experience. I suspect such investments may help to cement the company as the obvious destination for sports fans going forward.

Wall Street Endorses DKNG’s Growth Strategy

Wall Street’s enthusiasm mirrors my own bullish stance, with analysts generally on a Strong Buy consensus based on 25 Buy ratings and only 3 Hold ratings. Furthermore, the average DKNG price target of $50.20 per share implies 15.3% upside from the current level.

In addition, several prominent firms have recently raised their price targets, with TD Cowen increasing to $55 from $50 and Barclays raising to $50 from $45.

Temporary Headwinds Create Opportunity

I’m clearly very bullish on this one, but the share price has admittedly suffered a few bumps in the road as of late. Some recent NFL outcomes have negatively hit revenues, with the latest quarter seeing the most customer-friendly stretch in company history. For this, companies tend to look at the Hold Percentage, which shows the percentage that the company expects to retain from the total amount wagered by bettors.

The company’s own analysis of NFL Hold Percentages shows that these recent results are outliers compared to the typical performance over the past two years, suggesting a likely return to normalized rates in future periods. As a result, I tend to view these as statistical anomalies rather than structural issues within the company’s betting algorithms. Such an outcome could be viewed as a positive in the long run, with increased returns boosting enthusiasm for the platform, retaining customers, and building the market further.

Rising Acquisition Costs Will Likely Be Overcome

Another potential headwind to keep one eye on is the competitive landscape. As many would expect from such a potentially lucrative sector, established gaming companies and new entrants are looking to capture market share. As a result, DraftKings has experienced some increases in the price of acquiring customers over the last year, potentially as the latest wave of excitement and enthusiasm for sports betting fades.

However, this is likely to be experienced by all involved in the sector. Fortunately for investors, I’d expect DraftKings’ technological edge, robust balance sheet, and market leadership to position it well to overcome these challenges as these cycles inevitably continue.

DraftKings Presents a Highly Compelling Opportunity

From my perspective, DraftKings presents a highly compelling opportunity. Clearly, the ongoing state-by-state legalization of sports betting provides a solid stream of growth opportunities. With management demonstrating strong execution capability and rapidly improving financials, to me, DraftKings remains very well-positioned to capitalize, particularly as sports betting gains mainstream acceptance.

The combination of first-mover advantage, robust user growth, and a compelling platform experience sets DraftKings aside from the competition. While some near-term volatility may persist, the company’s strong fundamentals in this market with enormous potential suggest this is definitely one to watch over the coming years.

