DRA Global Ltd. Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

May 28, 2024 — 06:58 pm EDT

DRA Global Ltd. (AU:DRA) has released an update.

DRA Global Limited, a multi-disciplinary firm specializing in the mining and resources sector, has announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, as detailed in an official document. Shareholders voted on various issues including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, election of board members, and approval of an Incentive Options Plan, with a clear majority in favor of each resolution. The company, with a robust global presence, continues to provide comprehensive services across the mining industry lifecycle.

