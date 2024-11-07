News & Insights

DRA Global Considers ASX and JSE Delisting

November 07, 2024 — 02:35 am EST

DRA Global Ltd. (AU:DRA) has released an update.

DRA Global Ltd. is considering delisting from the ASX and JSE stock exchanges, as the anticipated benefits from these listings have not materialized. The decision will be made by a shareholder vote, requiring a 75% majority for approval. The proposed delisting includes an off-market share buy-back option for shareholders.

