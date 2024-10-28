News & Insights

Dr. Reddy’s Launches Groundbreaking Drug in India

October 28, 2024 — 08:48 am EDT

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) has released an update.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has launched Elobixibat, marketed as BixiBat®, in India, marking the first introduction of this breakthrough drug for chronic constipation in the country. This innovative treatment, which enhances bowel movements by inhibiting bile acid reabsorption, promises to significantly improve patient outcomes and quality of life. The launch reflects Dr. Reddy’s commitment to addressing unmet medical needs with novel solutions in the gastrointestinal segment.

