Markets

Dr. Martens: FY27 Guidance Unchanged

July 15, 2026 — 03:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dr. Martens plc (DOCS.L) said trading since the start of the current financial year has been in line with expectations and outlook and guidance for fiscal 2027 are unchanged. The Group noted that it is on track with strategic objectives for fiscal 2027.

The Group said its largest market, the USA, continues to grow, with wholesale particularly encouraging. The Group's largest Asian markets, Japan and South Korea, are both performing well. European markets are performing as expected, against a challenging consumer backdrop.

Dr. Martens shares are trading at 72.40 pence, down 0.41%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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