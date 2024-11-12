News & Insights

Dr. Martens Executives Increase Stake Through Share Plan

November 12, 2024 — 11:28 am EST

Dr. Martens Plc (GB:DOCS) has released an update.

Dr. Martens Plc announced that its top executives, including CEO Kenny Wilson and CFO Giles Wilson, have participated in the company’s Share Incentive Plan, acquiring shares at 57.15p each and receiving matching shares for free. This move reflects confidence in the company’s future and aligns the interests of management with those of shareholders. Investors may view these transactions as a positive signal regarding the company’s performance outlook.

