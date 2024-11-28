Dr. Martens Announces Leadership Transition with New CEO

Dr. Martens Plc (GB:DOCS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dr. Martens has announced that Ije Nwokorie will take over as CEO from Kenny Wilson on January 6, 2025, as part of a planned leadership transition. Kenny Wilson will support the new CEO and the leadership team until the end of March 2025 to ensure a smooth handover. This change marks a significant shift for the iconic British brand known for its durable boots and global cultural influence.

For further insights into GB:DOCS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.