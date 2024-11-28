Dr. Martens Announces Leadership Transition with New CEO

Dr. Martens Plc (GB:DOCS) has released an update.
Dr. Martens has announced that Ije Nwokorie will take over as CEO from Kenny Wilson on January 6, 2025, as part of a planned leadership transition. Kenny Wilson will support the new CEO and the leadership team until the end of March 2025 to ensure a smooth handover. This change marks a significant shift for the iconic British brand known for its durable boots and global cultural influence.
