D.R. Horton Stock Plunges on Q4 Earnings & Revenue Miss

D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Sept. 30, 2024) results, with earnings and revenues missing Zacks Consensus Estimate and decreasing on a year-over-year basis.



Shares of this Arlington, TX-based homebuilder lost 11.7% following the earnings release on Oct. 29.



D.R. Horton’s quarterly performance fell short of expectations primarily due to a combination of high mortgage rates and buyer hesitancy. Although mortgage rates decreased from earlier peaks, many potential buyers delayed purchases, expecting rates to fall further in 2025. This rate of volatility and uncertainty contributed to a slowdown in buyer activity, with some remaining on the sidelines. The competitive market conditions and ongoing affordability challenges also impacted the pace of sales. As a result, while D.R. Horton’s sales were in line with seasonal trends, they did not reach the company's projected targets.



Nonetheless, D.R. Horton is well-positioned for fiscal 2025, benefiting from limited affordable home supply and favorable demographics driving demand. The company’s focus on affordable homes, an inventory of 37,400 homes, and improved construction efficiency provide a strong foundation. With expected growth in operating cash flow, robust liquidity, and low leverage, D.R. Horton has significant financial flexibility. This strong position led to a 33% increase in the quarterly dividend to 40 cents per share, with a continued focus on disciplined capital allocation to boost long-term shareholder value through dividends and share repurchases.

Earnings, Revenues & Margin Discussion

DHI reported adjusted earnings of $3.92 per share in the fiscal fourth quarter, which fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.20 by 6.7% and declined 11.9% from the year-ago figure of $4.45.



Total revenues (Homebuilding, Forestar, Rental and Financial Services) were $10 billion, down 4.8% year over year. The reported figure fell short of the analysts’ expectation of $10.2 billion.



The consolidated pre-tax profit margin came in at 17.1% in the quarter under review, down from 19.2% a year ago.

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote

Segment Details of D.R. Horton

Homebuilding revenues of $8.95 billion increased 1.8% from the prior-year quarter. Home sales were $8.93 billion, up 1.7% from the year-ago period. Home closings rose 3% from the prior-year quarter to 23,647 homes.



Net sales orders inched up 0.5% year over year to 19,035 homes. The value of net orders decreased year over year to $7.15 billion from $7.25 billion. The cancelation rate (on gross sales orders) was 21%, unchanged from a year ago.



Order backlog of homes at the end of fiscal 2024 was 12,180 homes, down 20% year over year. Moreover, the value of the backlog was down 19% from the prior-year period to $4.8 billion.



Financial Services’ revenues increased 1.1% from the year-ago level to $222 million.



Forestar contributed $551.4 million to total quarterly revenues with 5,374 lots sold, indicating growth from $549.7 million in revenues generated a year ago on 4,986 lots sold.



The Rental business generated revenues of $704.8 million for the quarter, down from $1.39 billion a year ago.

Fiscal 2024 Highlights

Total revenues grew 4% to $36.8 billion, primarily led by an increase in home sales revenues (up 7% to $33.9 billion). Homes closed grew 8% to 89,690 homes from fiscal 2023.



In fiscal 2024, homebuilding pre-tax margin of 16.1% contracted 50 basis points from fiscal 2023. For the fiscal year, EPS rose 4% to $14.34.

Balance Sheet Details

D.R. Horton’s cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $4.54 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024, compared with $3.9 billion at the end of fiscal 2023. It had $3.1 billion of available capacity on the revolving credit facility on Sept. 30, 2024. Total liquidity was $7.6 billion.



At the end of September 2024, DHI had 37,400 homes in inventory, of which 25,700 were unsold. D.R. Horton’s homebuilding land and lot portfolio totaled 632,900 lots at the end of the fiscal 2024. Of these, 24% were owned and 76% were controlled through land and lot purchase contracts.



At the end of fiscal 2024, debt totaled $5.9 billion, with a debt to total capital of 18.9%. The trailing 12-month return on equity was 19.9%.



D.R. Horton repurchased 3.4 million shares of common stock for $561.2 million in the fiscal fourth quarter. As of Sept. 30, 2024, the company's remaining stock repurchase authorization was $3.6 billion.

DHI’s Fiscal 2025 Guidance

DHI now expects consolidated revenues in the range of $36-$37.5 billion (below the consensus mark of $39.5 billion) compared with $36.8 billion in fiscal 2023. Homes closed are anticipated within 90,000-92,000 units. The income tax rate is expected to be 24.5%.

DHI’s Zacks Rank

Currently, D.R. Horton carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Recent Releases From the Construction Sector

PulteGroup Inc. PHM reported impressive results in the third quarter of 2024, wherein earnings and total revenues handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year.



PHM’s result reflects the successful execution of the company’s balanced spec and build-to-order operating model. This, alongside the structural shortage of homes from years of underbuilding, continued to favor the company. Thanks to such tailwinds, the home closings during the quarter grew year over year resulting in record third-quarter home sale revenues.



NVR, Inc. NVR reported mixed third-quarter 2024 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and Homebuilding revenues surpassing the same. On the other hand, both metrics increased on a year-over-year basis.



This upside was backed by improved demand trends, which resulted in higher settlements. Although the cancelation rate increased in the quarter, growth in new orders is encouraging for the company.



KB Home KBH reported mixed results for third-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Aug. 31, 2024). Its earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues beat the same. On a year-over-year basis, both metrics increased.



KBH experienced variability in demand across the quarter, with softening in late June through July. The trend was diverse as buyers continued to evaluate elevated mortgage rates and general economic concerns. Nonetheless, orders stabilized on improving rates.

