D.R. Horton Is Defying the Housing Gloom

As the most prolific homebuilder in the United States, D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) is battling a general market decline in new home sales and skittish buyers.

Yet investors might not know that from its financial performance. For the latest quarter, the company beat expectations, raised its revenue outlook, increased new home orders by double digits, and returned more than $1 billion to shareholders.

That’s not to suggest the company is immune to industry headwinds. Analysts rate the stock a Hold with limited 12-month upside.

But for patient investors, the disconnect between homebuyer reticence and the company’s results is something to consider before deciding to act.

Building Its Business Around Affordable Homes

D.R. Horton has been building homes for Americans since 1978, and over those decades has become the largest homebuilder in the United States by volume, with operations spanning 125 markets across 35 states.

Its strategic focus on entry-level and first-time buyer homes gives it some insulation against luxury-home volatility. When mortgage rates rise, and discretionary buyers step back, affordably priced starter homes tend to hold their ground longest.

Like other homebuilders in the construction sector, sales took off in late 2020 as interest rates sat at record lows and work-from-home drove many buyers into the market. But that’s not been the recent story. Monthly new home sales are down roughly 30% from that earlier peak and currently at their lowest levels since 2023.

Strong Quarterly Results Defy a Weak Housing Market

The current trend is what makes D.R. Horton’s second fiscal quarter ended March 31 so interesting. It was the clearest recent evidence of what the company’s positioning produces under pressure.

The company reported that for the three months, it generated $7.6 billion of consolidated revenue, above analysts’ expectations, and $647.9 million of net income, or $2.24 per diluted share. Its pre-tax profit margin was 11.5%.

Although beating expectations, revenue for the period declined slightly from year-earlier levels as home prices and incentives reflected higher mortgage rates. “Affordability constraints and cautious consumer sentiment continue to impact new home demand,” the company said.

Underlying demand, though, was unmistakably positive. Net sales orders rose 11% to 24,992 homes, with an order value of $9.2 billion. Backlog grew to 16,882 homes worth $6.4 billion at quarter-end. With orders and backlog likely indicators of sales moving forward, both moved in the right direction.

Orders and Inventory Point to Future Strength

The details inside the numbers were also telling. Homes closed during the quarter rose 1% to 19,486 even as revenue in the overall homebuilding sector, hit by buyer incentives, declined 2% to $7.1 billion.

The company also collected nearly $800 million in revenue during the quarter from rental operations, financial services, and the sale of ready-to-build lots for homebuilders.

Inventory also improved. Unsold completed homes fell by 35% from a year ago. And the cancellation rate held flat at 16%, consistent with prior periods and far below the levels that would indicate buyer panic.

Given these figures, the company updated its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $33.5 billion to $34.5 billion with the number of homes sold between 86,000 and 87,500, an outlook that came in above analyst expectations even after the range was narrowed. By comparison, for fiscal 2025, the company sold 84,863 homes, a 5% decline.

Shareholder Returns Reflect Financial Confidence

These days, the stock reflects a recognition of the company’s performance without a confident exuberance about its near-term prospects. DHI recently traded near $159, up 12% over the past three months. The trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7 is slightly above that of others in the sector.

During the second quarter alone, D.R. Horton repurchased 6 million shares for $950.6 million and paid $130 million in dividends, exiting the period with total liquidity of $6 billion and debt to total capital of just 21.7%.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the board also declared another quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share, generating a yield of roughly 1.1%. The company reaffirmed plans for $2.5 billion in share repurchases and roughly $500 million in dividend payments for fiscal 2026.

Analysts Expect Only Limited Near-Term Upside

Analyst sentiment is measured rather than overly enthusiastic. Of the 16 analysts following the stock, the consensus rating is a Hold, with four recommendations to Buy, 10 suggest Hold, and two list it as a Sell.

With an average price target of $168.54, the 12-month target implies an approximate 6% rise. Much of the sector already enjoyed a short rally following congressional passage of an affordable housing bill, a reminder of how sensitive it can be to news.

Housing Headwinds Still Pose Meaningful Risks

The bear case is easy to see, and the reason the stock is priced the way it is. Affordability remains the central issue pressing new home demand.

Sales incentives are expected to remain elevated through fiscal 2026, thereby compressing margins and limiting earnings. As seen in the second quarter, home sales revenue declined even as closings ticked up.

The competitive landscape adds to concern. Among homebuilders, Lennar (NYSE: LEN) targets similar buyers, while PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM), NVR (NYSE: NVR), and Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) target substantially different segments.

Further, the existing home market could loosen and draw away buyers if mortgage rates decline.

A Quality Builder in an Uncertain Market

For investors, the question is whether to treat D.R. Horton as part of the speculative homebuilding sector or a high-quality commodity producer. With its ability to generate cash, maintain a clean balance sheet, and return capital to shareholders, the company has proven to weather the cycles.

But the macro environment is hard to foretell. A further economic slowdown and higher unemployment could seriously pinch buyers’ budgets and clamp down on home sales. The future of interest rates is a determining factor.

Either way, D.R. Horton has earned the right to be taken seriously even in a market that has not yet decided what to make of it.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.