DP Aircraft I Boosts Capital with New Share Issuance

DP Aircraft I (GB:DPA) has released an update.

DP Aircraft I Limited has successfully raised $1 million by issuing over 16 million new ordinary shares at $0.06 each. These shares will soon be traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Specialist Fund Segment, increasing the company’s total share count to 256 million. This move could influence shareholder voting rights and investor interest in the company.

