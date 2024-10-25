Doyen International Moves Towards Privatization Amidst Caution

Doyen International Holdings Ltd. (HK:0668) has released an update.

Doyen International Holdings Ltd. is moving forward with a proposal for its privatization by Galaxy Bond Holdings Limited through a scheme of arrangement. The company is currently finalizing the necessary documents and preparing for a court hearing to proceed with the proposal. Investors are advised to exercise caution as the plan’s implementation depends on certain conditions being met.

