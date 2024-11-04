Doyen International Clarifies Recent Factoring Agreements

Doyen International Holdings Ltd. (HK:0668) has released an update.

Doyen International Holdings Ltd. has issued a clarification regarding its recent factoring agreements with Wuhan Hezong, correcting a previous error in identifying the company involved in outstanding repayments. These transactions are classified as notifiable under Hong Kong’s listing rules due to their significant percentage ratios, necessitating formal reporting. The company assures investors that all other details in the original announcement remain unchanged.

