News & Insights

Stocks

Doyen International Clarifies Recent Factoring Agreements

November 04, 2024 — 03:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Doyen International Holdings Ltd. (HK:0668) has released an update.

Doyen International Holdings Ltd. has issued a clarification regarding its recent factoring agreements with Wuhan Hezong, correcting a previous error in identifying the company involved in outstanding repayments. These transactions are classified as notifiable under Hong Kong’s listing rules due to their significant percentage ratios, necessitating formal reporting. The company assures investors that all other details in the original announcement remain unchanged.

For further insights into HK:0668 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.