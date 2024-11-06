Doyen International Announces Major Factoring Agreements

Doyen International Holdings Ltd. (HK:0668) has released an update.

Doyen International Holdings Ltd. has announced two key factoring agreements, with its subsidiary Dongrui providing financing to Wuhan Hezong. The deals involve secured accounts receivable totaling RMB25.4 million, marking significant discloseable transactions under Hong Kong’s listing rules. This strategic financial move is poised to enhance Doyen’s market position and liquidity.

For further insights into HK:0668 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.