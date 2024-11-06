News & Insights

Doyen International Announces Major Factoring Agreements

November 06, 2024 — 03:43 am EST

Doyen International Holdings Ltd. (HK:0668) has released an update.

Doyen International Holdings Ltd. has announced two key factoring agreements, with its subsidiary Dongrui providing financing to Wuhan Hezong. The deals involve secured accounts receivable totaling RMB25.4 million, marking significant discloseable transactions under Hong Kong’s listing rules. This strategic financial move is poised to enhance Doyen’s market position and liquidity.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers.
