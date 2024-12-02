Downing Trust Offers Sustainable Returns in Green Investment

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc (GB:DORE) has released an update.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc (DORE) continues to attract investors by offering a stable and sustainable income through its diversified portfolio of renewable energy and infrastructure assets in the UK and Northern Europe. With a strategy focused on geographic and technological diversification, DORE aims to ensure consistent revenue and contribute significantly to climate change mitigation. Managed by Downing LLP, a seasoned investment manager, DORE has been recognized with the Green Economy Mark by the London Stock Exchange, emphasizing its commitment to the global green economy.

