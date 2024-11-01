Downing Renewables Focuses on Sustainable Growth

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc (GB:DORE) has released an update.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc, recognized for its sustainable investment strategies, is focused on delivering stable income and capital growth by diversifying its portfolio across renewable and infrastructure assets in the UK and Northern Europe. Awarded the Green Economy Mark by the London Stock Exchange, the company aims to contribute to climate change mitigation through its investments. Managed by Downing LLP, the trust emphasizes geographical and technological diversification to ensure consistent returns for shareholders.

