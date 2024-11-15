Downing Renewables Buys Back Shares, Boosts Green Strategy

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc (GB:DORE) has released an update.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc has repurchased 117,873 of its own shares, bringing the total number of shares in circulation with voting rights to approximately 172 million. This strategic move aligns with DORE’s commitment to providing a stable income and contributing to the green economy through investments in renewable energy and infrastructure. Managed by Downing LLP, the company continues to focus on sustainability and diversification to drive growth and stability.

