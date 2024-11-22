News & Insights

Downing Renewables Boosts Share Value with Strategic Buyback

November 22, 2024 — 12:23 pm EST

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc (GB:DORE) has released an update.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc recently repurchased 147,363 of its own shares at an average price of 82.03 pence, reducing the number of shares in circulation. This strategic move is part of DORE’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value while maintaining its focus on sustainable investments in renewable energy and infrastructure. The company continues to uphold its objective of supporting the transition to net zero through its diverse portfolio.

