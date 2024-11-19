Downer EDI Unveils Strategic Changes at AGM

Downer EDI Limited (AU:DOW) has released an update.

Downer EDI Limited’s recent Annual General Meeting highlighted significant progress in its transformation strategy, emphasizing a revamped executive leadership team and enhanced governance structures. The company has introduced new board members and is focusing on a high-performance culture program to drive sustainable long-term earnings. These changes aim to improve the company’s competitive edge and deliver greater value to shareholders.

