Downer EDI Announces Director Departure and Share Interests

November 18, 2024 — 05:58 pm EST

Downer EDI Limited (AU:DOW) has released an update.

Nicole Hollows, a key figure at Downer EDI Limited, has announced her resignation as a director effective November 15, 2024. Her departure is accompanied by a disclosure of her beneficial interest in 50,538 ordinary shares held via the Hollows Family Trust. This move may intrigue investors observing leadership changes within the company.

