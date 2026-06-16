Down 84%, Is It Time to Give Up on This IPO Stock?

Key Points

AI fears and a steep post-IPO valuation have haunted Figma stock.

But the company's business is accelerating amid AI adoption.

The stock looks ready for an impressive comeback story.

10 stocks we like better than Figma ›

Figma (NYSE: FIG) was one of the hottest IPO stocks of 2025 after Adobe had agreed to acquire the company for $20 billion, but abandoned the deal amid regulatory scrutiny in late 2023. Investors who had jumped into Figma stock looking for a big score have gotten nightmarish returns instead.

Shares of Figma have continued to grind lower since the company's IPO, and now sit 84% below their short-lived peak. Figma is far from the first IPO stock to burst onto the scene only to go up in flames. But before giving up on this IPO stock, consider the company's recent performance and what it could mean for the stock's future.

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First, a look at why the stock dropped like a rock

A high-profile IPO stock is going to carry a steep valuation almost every single time. The goal of an IPO is to raise as much money for the business as possible, whereas an investor wants to get as much value as possible for the money they put into a stock.

Figma is an innovative software platform for designing digital interfaces, such as websites, apps, and content. The botched Adobe deal only drew more attention to Figma, which traded at 60 times sales after going public.

But high valuations can easily collapse at the first sign of trouble. Many hot IPO stocks cool off once the hype quiets down. That downfall can begin with a poor earnings report or some other catalyst. In Figma's case, the rapid improvement of artificial intelligence, such as LLMs (large language models) like Claude, sparked a bear market among almost all software stocks. Investors feared that AI would threaten, if not replace, most software products.

Figma is showing that AI isn't the existential threat some may believe it is

The company grew sales by 46% year over year in the first quarter of 2026 to $333.4 million, accelerating from a 40% growth rate in the prior quarter. Figma's net revenue retention rate increased by 3% to 139%, its highest in two years. That means that Figma's users are spending more as they use the product more.

In other words, Figma is thriving as companies lean into AI tools, not faltering. Figma is very AI-forward, with various tools, features, and integrations that bring AI into a user's workflow. Companies are scrambling to introduce and implement AI right now, so Figma's strong operating results at this moment speak volumes about how well users are taking to its product.

As long as this momentum continues, Figma's future appears bright. Now, about that stock. Figma's valuation has fallen from 60 times sales to just over 8 times sales. It's probably safe to say that the hot air is out of the metaphorical IPO balloon, paving the way for investment returns as the business continues to grow. That could make for a compelling comeback story.

Should you buy stock in Figma right now?

Before you buy stock in Figma, consider this:

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Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe and Figma. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $330 calls on Adobe and short January 2028 $340 calls on Adobe. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.