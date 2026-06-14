Down 72%, Should You Buy the Dip in SoundHound AI?

Key Points

The stock has fallen significantly below its previous peak, yet the business continues to grow rapidly.

One Fortune 100 company saved $10 million in quarterly costs from using SoundHound's new agentic AI platform.

There is competition, but SoundHound offers pure exposure to a market that could be worth tens of billions in the next decade.

10 stocks we like better than SoundHound AI ›

After surging to new all-time highs over a year ago, SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) stock has plunged 72%. Yet the business continues to expand rapidly, with revenue surging 52% year over year in the first quarter.

Is this an ideal time to buy shares, or does the volatility signal a problem with the growth story?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

SoundHound AI is a volatile stock but patient investors could be rewarded. It has spent 20 years collecting data from user interactions to develop its voice AI technology. Restaurants and automakers are using it to power drive-thru ordering and in-car assistants.

The company recently unlocked another huge opportunity with its OASYS agentic AI system. This platform allows businesses to build a fleet of agents that continuously train and improve. One Fortune 100 company has already saved $10 million in quarterly costs by using SoundHound's platform.

Voice AI assistants could be one of the fastest-growing consumer applications over the next decade. The market is expected to reach $47 billion by 2034, growing nearly 35% annually, according to Market.us.

The stock's volatility largely reflects the company's lack of profitability. It reported a $26 million adjusted net loss in the first quarter 2026, and negative free cash flow of $113 million on a trailing-12-month basis. Moreover, SoundHound faces competition from tech giants like Google, which is also working on voice AI technology.

Still, SoundHound AI offers investors pure exposure to this burgeoning market. The recent pullback may provide a more attractive entry point to start a small position. The stock will remain volatile, but the long-term upside could be significant for a small AI company with a market cap close to $3 billion.

Should you buy stock in SoundHound AI right now?

Before you buy stock in SoundHound AI, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoundHound AI wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $433,268!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,259,391!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 935% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 14, 2026.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.