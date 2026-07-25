Down 34% From Its Highs, Is Marvell Technology a Buy on the Dip?

Key Points

Its growth projections trail Broadcom's.

Marvell's stock is still expensive following its sell-off.

10 stocks we like better than Marvell Technology ›

Investors in Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) have seen quite the volatility over the past few months. It is currently trending downward and it's is off about 34% from its all-time high, at the time of this writing. However, its current price exceeds where the stock was at the end of May, so this sell-off isn't giving up that many weeks of performance.

The question now is whether Marvell is a smart buy on the dip or if there are better options out there. Let's see if this makes it a buy now, or if investors would be better off sticking with other artificial intelligence (AI) picks.

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Marvell has a bright future, but is it enough?

Marvell has two primary business units that investors are fixated on. First is its networking equipment, which helps direct the flow of information around a data center. The second is its custom AI chips, which are designed around workloads that the clients ordering them are seeing. If that sounds like a familiar business analysis, that's because it's similar to Broadcom, which has basically the same business model (with some other offerings as well). That makes it a perfect comparison for Marvell stock.

Marvell's custom AI chip customers include Microsoft and Amazon, two heavyweights in the cloud computing world. On the flip side, Broadcom claims Alphabet, Meta Platforms, OpenAI, and Anthropic as clients. While the names of these clients are comparable, Broadcom's clients have been more aggressive in ordering custom AI chips, leading to great revenue.

This shows up in projections -- Marvell's aren't nearly as aggressive as Broadcom's. Wall Street analysts expect 41% revenue growth this fiscal year, and 45% next year, with next year's overall revenue totaling $16.7 billion. Analysts expect 66% growth this year and 63% next year for Broadcom, with its revenue reaching $172 billion. That's a major size and performance advantage for Broadcom, yet its stock is valued far lower.

So, with Broadcom having much higher expectations, yet trading at a far cheaper price tag, I think investors should be less focused on Marvell Technology and more focused on Broadcom. It's the better stock pick in terms of client base, outlook, and valuation, and easily makes for the better investment.

While Marvell Technology is still a great company and may turn out to be a strong performer, I think it has a long way to go before being comparable to Broadcom.

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Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Broadcom, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Broadcom, Marvell Technology, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.