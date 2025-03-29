Down 13% to 41%, These 3 Nvidia Partners Are Raging Buys

Data center equipment maker Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), healthcare technology specialist GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC), and electrical protection and connection products company nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) are all Nvidia collaborators, and they all focus on the AI growth opportunity. Here's why and how these stocks are great buys right now.

GE HealthCare (down 13% from its all-time high)

The latest announcement of an Nvidia/GE Healthcare collaboration to "advance innovation in autonomous imaging" highlights the investment case for GE HealthCare: specifically, the company's opportunity to maximize the value of its equipment by incorporating AI into it.

Combining AI with the data created by the company's imaging equipment can produce better images of patients and ultimately diagnose them to produce better outcomes.

As such, the integration of AI increases the value of GE HealthCare's equipment and pharmaceutical diagnostics -- imaging agents that work in conjunction with imaging technology. The company is all-in on investing in the technology, having raised its AI-enabled authorizations from the Food and Drug Administration from 58 in 2023 to 85 in 2024.

Demand weakness in China slowed growth last year, but the stock's valuation now reflects that and is trading on 17.4 times estimated 2025 earnings. The stock is a good value, with Goldman Sachs estimating the company will return to mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2026 and onward.

nVent (down 32% from its all-time high)

The latest deal by nVent, to acquire Avail Infrastructure Solutions for $975 million, is part of its ongoing focus on electrical and connection products. It significantly increases its exposure to power utilities and data centers.

For reference, earlier this year, nVent completed the sale of its thermal management business for $1.7 billion as part of refocusing on growth markets.

The company generated 20% of its revenue from data solutions in 2024 (about $600 million), and the new acquisition (which generated revenue of $375 million over the last 12 months) will immediately increase its exposure to data centers. The products nVent sells to data centers include cable management systems, racks and cabinets, enclosures, power distribution, leak detection, and liquid cooling solutions.

In a collaboration with Nvidia, nVent's liquid cooling systems are being deployed to improve the performance of data centers using Nvidia products.

And you don't have to pay nosebleed valuations to buy nVent and get exposure to the AI/data center spending theme. The stock trades at 19.2 times estimated 2025 earnings, dropping to 17.3 times estimated 2026 earnings.

It has a long pathway of growth for its solutions supporting the electrification of everything megatrend that encompasses investment in data centers and electrical infrastructure.

Vertiv (down 41% from its all-time high)

Nvidia also partners with Vertiv to provide crucial power and liquid cooling technology for Nvidia-powered data centers, making Vertiv a backdoor way to play the AI revolution. The company already heavily focuses on data centers and communications, while nVent products target general electrical connections and protection as it expands into data centers and infrastructure.

That focus has led to startling sales, orders, and backlog growth for Vertiv in recent years.

Vertiv Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Orders growth (YoY) 11% 23% 60% 57% 17% 0% Organic sales growth (YoY) 17% 12% 8% 14% 19.2% 27% Backlog (in $ billions) $5.0 $5.5 $6.3 $7.0 $7.4 $7.2

However, the stock has sold off recently (down 19.4% year to date) after flat year-over-year orders in the fourth quarter due to a push-out of orders in Europe. That said, management sees it as a reflection of slower decision-making around European regulatory issues rather than anything related to end market weakness. If management is right, then the current dip could be a timely buying opportunity in a long-term growth stock. As always, investors must conduct their due diligence before actually putting down money on these stocks.

