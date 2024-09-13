Dow Updates Q3 Outlook Due to Texas Incident & Headwinds in Europe

Dow Inc. DOW updated its third-quarter 2024 earnings guidance, forecasting revenues of approximately $10.6 billion and operating EBITDA of about $1.3 billion.

Dow stated that its revised outlook is mainly prompted by a major unexpected incident in late July at one of its ethylene crackers in Texas. The company is also dealing with higher input costs and margin pressures in Europe. However, improved pricing in North America and lower feedstock costs in its Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment partly offset these challenges.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, Dow indicated that demand is expected to align with typical seasonal trends. It expects to benefit from lower turnaround costs, increased operating rates as the Texas cracker ramps up, and fewer weather-related disruptions in the U.S. Gulf Coast. Dow emphasized its commitment to maintaining strong operational and financial discipline while continuing to focus on long-term growth initiatives.

DOW reported adjusted earnings of 68 cents per share in the second quarter, falling short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents. This marked a decline from 75 cents earned in the same quarter last year. The company's revenues in the quarter were $10,915 million, below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10,960.3 million and down 4% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.

Dow currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

