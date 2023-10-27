Dow Turns in Worst Week Since Mid-August

Stocks limped into the weekend once again, with steep five-day losses across all three major indexes. The Dow turned in its worst weekly performance since March 10, and is now trading at its lowest level since Aug. 18. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also closed the week lower, with the latter still firmly in correction territory despite a modest win today. As earnings reports continue to rattle Wall Street all eyes turn to a pivotal Fed meeting next week for interest rate clarity.

Amazon.com stock kept tech afloat today.

kept tech afloat today. Volatile crypto giant is seeking regulatory paradise .

. Plus, next week's news; energy stock's plunge; and MRK's latest bull note.

5 Things to Know Today

The UAW and General Motors (GM) reconvened for contract negotiations today, following a tense night of talks that carried into Friday morning. (CNBC) The testimony of Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of failed crypto exchange FTX, is currently underway. (MarketWatch) More on the interest rate decision next week. Earnings send energy stock to three-year lows. Analyst praises blue-chip pharma stock.

Oil Prices Mark Big Weekly Losses

Oil futures marked their highest close in a week today, as tensions in the Middle East mounted, sparking anxieties of a more widespread conflict in the oil-rich region. For the session, December-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added $2.33, or 2.8%, to settle at $85.54 a barrel, but fell 2.9% for the week.

Gold prices rose sharply Friday, touching $2,016.40 an ounce -- their highest intraday levels since May. The safe haven asset's value is appealing to investors seeking stability amid volatility in the Middle East. December-dated gold added $13.60, or 0.7%, to settle at $2,011 an ounce for the day, and gained roughly 0.5% this week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.