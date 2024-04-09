Dow Trims Triple-Digit Losses, Still Settles Lower

Stocks were volatile ahead of tomorrow's highly-anticipated consumer price index (CPI) reading, which traders will be watching for clues regarding the Fed's upcoming interest rate decision. The Dow pared a triple-digit loss but still settled slightly below breakeven, while both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished higher. A handful of Big Tech stocks were notably lower today, including chip giant Nvidia (NVDA), which finished the day down 2%.

5 Things to Know Today

Moderna's (MRNA) vaccine trial showed its treatment could work outside of its melanoma target. The stock jumped over 6% today in response. (Marketwatch) Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart's mining firm took a 5.3% stake in U.S.-based MP Materials (MP). (Reuters) Pfizer's latest RSV vaccine trial data boosted the stock. Analyst expects Ally Financial earnings to surpass expectations. These 2 indicators are pointing at potential volatility ahead.

Oil Moves Lower, Gold Hits Another Record

Oil prices fell for the second day, after yesterday snapping their six-day win streak, as traders continue to monitor tensions in the Middle East. May-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped $1.20, or 1.4%, to settle at $85.23 a barrel.

Gold extended its record-setting run today, with June-dated U.S. gold futures closing up 0.4% to $2,360.70 per ounce.

