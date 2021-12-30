Dow, S&P 500 Snap Win Streaks But Notch Record Highs

The Dow saw its six-day win streak snap today, but that doesn't tell the whole story. The blue-chip index notched an intraday record, and was up triple digits at its session highs, only to pare those gains in the last half hour of trading. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished modestly lower as well, with the former also hitting an intraday high, and the latter weighed down by a cooling chip sector. Nevertheless, all three indexes are pacing for monthly, quarterly, and yearly wins tomorrow. Elsewhere, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) snapped its six-day losing streak.

The Dow Jones Average (DJI - 36,398.08) fell 90.6 points, or 0.3% for the day. Walt Disney (DIS) led the gainers, adding 0.7%, while Procter & Gamble (PG) paced the laggards with a 0.9% fall.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 4,778.73) shed 14.3 points, or 0.3% for the day. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 15,741.56) dropped 24.7 points, or 0.2% for the day.

Lastly, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX - 17.33) rose 0.4 point, or 2.2% for the day.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned against cruise travel for all Americans, despite their Covid-19 vaccination status. (MarketWatch) Blue chip Walmart (WMT) saw more pickup orders than any other U.S. retailer this year, driving 25.4% of all of them, or the equivalent of $20.4 billion in sales. (CNBC) Why Kroger stock saw an uptick in options activity today. Covid-19 cancellations are weighing on this airline stock. MicroStrategy bought another 1,914 bitcoins this month.

There were no notable earnings reports today.

Oil Prices Notch Best Close Since November

Oil prices settled at their highest level since November on Thursday, while also notching their seventh consecutive win. Easing Covid-19 fears, as well as indication that energy demand remains strong, boosted black gold. In turn, February-dated crude added 43 cents, or 0.6%, to finish at $76.99 per barrel.

Gold prices settled higher as well, as investors brushed off a strengthening U.S. dollar. Lower Treasury yields also helped the precious metal hold out above the psychologically significant $1,800 level. February-dated gold rose $8.30, or 0.5%, to close at $1,814.10 per ounce.

