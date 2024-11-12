Dow partners with Delian Group to develop sustainable solutions

Dow and Guangdong Delian Group signed a memorandum of understanding at the 7th China International Import Expo. The two companies will collaborate to expand the application of post-consumer recycled resins in the automotive market, supporting the industry’s shift toward circularity. Delian Group has successfully incorporated Dow‘s REVOLOOP Recycled Plastics Resins into the packaging of auto care products. This innovative solution not only reduces packaging’s carbon footprint by greatly decreasing reliance on virgin resins, but also marks the first commercial application of Dow’s REVOLOOP Recycled Plastics Resins in the auto care market.

