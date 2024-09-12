Dow, Nasdaq Add Triple Digits as Traders Buy Back Tech

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq nabbed their fourth consecutive daily gains on Thursday, as traders unpacked a producer price index (PPI) for August that met expectations and rotated back into the tech sector. The Dow scored a triple-digit gain of its own as Wall Street grew confident of an interest rate cut next week, while the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) marked its fourth-straight negative session.

5 Things to Know Today

Gold Nabs Record High as Oil Surges

Oil prices settled higher on Thursday as Hurricane Francine continued to disrupt oil and gas output the Gulf of Mexico, though demand concerns contained gains. October-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added $1.66, or 2.5%, to settle at $68.97 a barrel.

Gold prices surged to all-time highs, as investors bet on an interest rate cut next week following jobs and inflation data. Gold for December delivery was last seen up 1.4% at $2,542.40 per ounce.

