News & Insights

Markets

Dow, Nasdaq Add Triple Digits; S&P 500 Nabs Another Record

September 26, 2024 — 04:26 pm EDT

Written by fhorner@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

The S&P 500 nabbed a fresh record close on Thursday, its 42nd this year, after upbeat economic data eased concerns that a potential economic downturn drove the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate cut. Both the Dow and Nasdaq added triple digits as Micron Technology's (MU) post-earnings pop gave the chip sector a boost, but the former fell short of another all-time peak today.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • 2 space stocks with plenty of upside potential.
  • More on Micron Technology's strong report.
  • Plus, LUV's surge; other airline stocks to watch; and GEHC downgraded.

Closing Index Summary September 262024

NYSE and Nasdaq Stats September 262024

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. Super Micro Computer (SMCI) tumbled 15% after the Department of Justice (DoJ) reportedly opened a probe into the company. (CNBC)
  2. Citigroup (CITI) and private equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO) are forming a $25 billion program to make private business loans. (MarketWatch)
  3. Southwest Airlines stock looks ripe for a short squeeze.
  4. More airline stocks to consider amid sector tailwinds.
  5. Analyst: Sell GE HealthCare Technologies stock.

Earnings September 262024

Unusual Options Activity September 262024

Oil Prices Tumble on Saudi Arabia's Plans

Oil prices tumbled to roughly two-week lows on Thursday, amid reports that Saudi Arabia will abandon its price target of $100 per barrel and increase production. Plus, Hurricane Helene is expected to miss a significant portion of the Gulf of Mexico. November-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2.02, or 2.9%, to settle at $67.67 per barrel.

Meanwhile, gold prices settled higher as investors continue to speculate on additional interest rate cuts, providing a halo lift to silver prices. Gold for December delivery was last seen 0.4% higher at $2,694.20.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.