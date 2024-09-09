Dow Jumps 484 Points; S&P 500 Snaps Losing Streak

Stocks kicked off a data-heavy week on a positive note. The S&P 500 snapped a four-day losing streak, while the Dow scored an 484-point win, as investors took advantage of new buying opportunities after last week's steep selloff. The Nasdaq rose triple-digits as well, with help from Nvidia's (NVDA) rebound. Elsewhere, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) had its worst day since Aug. 9.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Retail stock could partially erase post-earnings dip.

Apple stock a popular pick amongst options traders.

a popular pick amongst options traders. Plus, a look at 2 SPX newbies; behind this chip stock's rally; and bull notes to unpack.

5 Things to Know Today

Big Lots (BIG) filed for bankruptcy protection and revealed private equity firm Nexus Capital Management agreed to buy its business for $760 million. (CNBC) Cannabis stocks enjoyed tailwinds today after Former President Donald Trump said he supported moving the drug to a less restrictive category. (MarketWatch) Checking in with the SPX's newest additions. Chip stock surged before iPhone 16 unveiling. Analysts are feeling optimistic about two stocks.

There were no earnings of note today.

Oil Prices Rise on Hurricane Threat

Oil prices bounced off 15-month lows on Monday, as investors monitored Tropical Storm Francine and its potential to turn into a hurricane that may impact operations in the Gulf of Mexico. October-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.04, or 1.5%, to settle at $68.71 a barrel.

Gold prices settled higher as well as investors awaited key inflation data that is slated for release later this week. Gold for December delivery was last seen up 0.3% at $2,532.70 per ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.