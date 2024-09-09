Dow Jumps 484 Points; S&P 500 Snaps Losing Streak

Stocks kicked off a data-heavy week on a positive note. The S&P 500 snapped a four-day losing streak, while the Dow scored an 484-point win, as investors took advantage of new buying opportunities after last week's steep selloff. The Nasdaq rose triple-digits as well, with help from Nvidia's (NVDA) rebound. Elsewhere, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) had its worst day since Aug. 9.
Continue reading for more on today's market, including:
- Retail stock could partially erase post-earnings dip.
- Apple stock a popular pick amongst options traders.
- Plus, a look at 2 SPX newbies; behind this chip stock's rally; and bull notes to unpack.
5 Things to Know Today
- Big Lots (BIG) filed for bankruptcy protection and revealed private equity firm Nexus Capital Management agreed to buy its business for $760 million. (CNBC)
- Cannabis stocks enjoyed tailwinds today after Former President Donald Trump said he supported moving the drug to a less restrictive category. (MarketWatch)
- Checking in with the SPX's newest additions.
- Chip stock surged before iPhone 16 unveiling.
- Analysts are feeling optimistic about two stocks.
There were no earnings of note today.
Oil Prices Rise on Hurricane Threat
Oil prices bounced off 15-month lows on Monday, as investors monitored Tropical Storm Francine and its potential to turn into a hurricane that may impact operations in the Gulf of Mexico. October-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.04, or 1.5%, to settle at $68.71 a barrel.
Gold prices settled higher as well as investors awaited key inflation data that is slated for release later this week. Gold for December delivery was last seen up 0.3% at $2,532.70 per ounce.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.