Dow Jones Tops 53,000 for the First Time: ETFs to Gain

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index hit a record high of 53,000 for the first time on July 6, 2026, per CNBC. The Dow Jones index advanced 8.9% during the first six months of this year, marking its best first-half performance since 2021. Let’s find out what’s driving the rally and whether the momentum can last.

Note that unlike most major indexes, the Dow is price-weighted, meaning higher-priced stocks have a greater influence on index performance. The index contains only 30 stocks, making it less diversified than broader benchmarks like the S&P 500.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA ETF is well diversified across its holdings, with no single holding accounting for more than 12.24% of the portfolio. Financials (27.2%), information technology (18.38%), and industrials (18.25%) are the top three sectors.

Growing Tech Exposure

Today’s investing world is all about technology and artificial intelligence (AI). Although the Dow Jones has traditionally been a value-centric index, which has caused it to underperform the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 and the S&P 500 at times, the 30-stock blue-chip index has been adding more tech stocks lately.

In late June, Alphabet GOOGL officially entered the Dow Jones Industrial Average. However, the S&P 500 still has about 40% exposure to the technology sector, and the Nasdaq-100 has about 55% exposure to the IT sector (read: Alphabet Joins Dow Jones: ETF Likely to Benefit).

Heavy On Financials

The Dow Jones is heavy on the financial sector. Meanwhile, Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF is up about 8% over the past month. The resolution of the Iran crisis, chances of a dovish Fed amid weak June jobs data and the resultant steepening of the yield curve have boosted the financial sector's market performance. Plus, upbeat big-bank earnings and strong deal activity driven by mega IPOs are tailwinds for the sector.

Cheaper Valuation of Financial Sector

The financials sector currently trades at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 11.83 versus 18.67 possessed by the S&P 500. The Financial - Investment Bank industry trades at a forward P/E of 14.56X. The financials sector currently has a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28X than the S&P 500’s 0.57X.

Dow Jones Less Impacted by Occasional AI Valuation Worries

Due to its lower exposure to technology stocks compared with its other two peers, the Dow Jones has remained relatively resilient during periods of AI-driven valuation concerns, thanks to its diversified mix of established blue-chip companies. Its lower exposure to high-growth AI stocks helps cushion the index from sharp, sentiment-driven swings.

Will the Rally Last?

If the Fed remains less hawkish going forward, U.S. interest rates will likely decline, which should support growth sectors like technology. In that case, the Dow Jones is less likely to outperform the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq because the Dow Jones has a stronger value orientation than the other two major indexes. However, if any overvaluation-induced selloff occurs in the AI space, the value-centric Dow Jones should fare better.

Average Returns Tend to Be Lower in Years of Mid-Term Elections

According to data cited by the Stock Trader's Almanac going back to 1896, the Dow Jones has historically generated an average return of about 4% during midterm election years (like this year), compared with roughly 10.2% in pre-election years and about 6% in presidential election years, as quoted on disruptionbanking.com.

Bottom Line

Overall, the Dow Jones’ performance could remain moderate in 2026, if not exceptional. Investors can keep a close tab on the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA ETF.





Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF): ETF Research Reports

State Street SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA): ETF Research Reports

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.