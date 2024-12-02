Dow Jones Acquires WorldECR For Undisclosed Sum

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Dow Jones & Company Inc. owned by News Corp. (NWSA), Monday announced the acquisition of WorldECR, a provider of news, data, and analysis on global export control and trade sanctions. The financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Post-acquisition, WorldECR will be a part of Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, improving the company's existing product portfolio and offering information in key areas.

Currently, News Corp.'s stock is trading at $29.31, down 0.14 percent on the Nasdaq.

