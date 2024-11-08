Dow Inc. price target lowered to $60 from $62 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Charles Neivert lowered the firm’s price target on Dow Inc. (DOW) to $60 from $62 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after third quarter earnings. The firm sees continuing market malaise in Q4, which, combined with typical Q4 seasonal demand weakness, will mean earnings in Q4 that are below already depressed Q3 levels, Piper told investors in a research note.

