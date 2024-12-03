News & Insights

Dow Inc Appoints Karen S. Carter as COO

December 03, 2024 — 06:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dow Inc ( (DOW) ) has issued an announcement.

Dow Inc. has appointed Karen S. Carter as Chief Operating Officer, effective December 3, 2024, marking a strategic move to boost operational performance and customer engagement. With over 30 years at Dow, Carter has proven leadership in business operations and innovation, previously spearheading Dow’s Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment. Her new role aims to drive growth and value creation across Dow’s key segments, aligning with the company’s sustainable and customer-centric vision.

