Dow Holds Steady While Nasdaq Stumbles: What Moved Markets This Week

Key Points

The Nasdaq fell 2.5% for the week while the Dow dropped just 0.4%, highlighting a sharp divide between tech and traditional sectors.

Netflix dropped 8.5% after meeting expectations but announcing less frequent engagement reports.

SpaceX has fallen to $125 from its $135 IPO price.

10 stocks we like better than NASDAQ Composite Index ›

Friday morning started on a bearish note. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was down 1.1% as of 12:21 p.m. ET after dipping as much as 2.2% around 10 a.m. ET, capping a week that chip stock investors would probably like to forget. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) fell 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) held its losses to just 0.3%, thanks largely to an insurance company having a very good quarter.

For the week, the Dow is nearly flat with a 0.4% drop. The S&P 500 is down 1.1%, and the Nasdaq has dropped 2.5%. If you owned an equal-weighted index fund, you barely noticed. If you owned the mega-cap tech darlings, it's been a painful week.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

^DJI data by YCharts

From the Korean crash to a Friday fall

Let's start with a quick recap of the week.

There's plenty of drama in Friday's session, too.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) fell 2.2% today, its third straight decline after reports that its Gemini AI model is running months behind schedule. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) dropped 2.9% as investors digested an employee lawsuit over AI-assisted layoffs and continued to worry about the company's $125 billion to $145 billion spending plans.

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) tumbled 5%, now trading around $125 after going public at $135 just weeks ago. A lockup expiration looms after the company's first earnings report, potentially flooding the market with nearly a billion additional shares.

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) dropped 8.5% after delivering results that met expectations but apparently weren't exciting enough. The company also said it would publish its engagement reports less frequently, which investors interpreted as "we'd rather you not look too closely." Most streamers never issue detailed viewing reports at all, but it's still hard to overlook a sparser reporting schedule.

The Dow's savior was Travelers (NYSE: TRV), which jumped 7.9% after posting earnings of $10.26 per share. That's nearly double what analysts expected. UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) added 2.2%, continuing its bounce from earlier weakness.

Oil prices surged 3.6% as the U.S.-Iran conflict showed no signs of cooling. The U.S. completed its sixth consecutive night of strikes, Iran expanded attacks to Syria and Bahrain, and reports emerged that Tehran has asked Houthi allies to close the Red Sea if Washington targets Iranian power plants.

In the day's strangest reversal, SK Hynix swung from down 6.7% to up 7.1% -- a 13-percentage-point round trip that captures the week's mood perfectly.

Stepping Back

This week, investors started asking uncomfortable questions about AI spending. Strong earnings from banks and insurers couldn't offset the anxiety around chip stocks and mega-cap tech.

The Dow's resilience is cold comfort if your portfolio is heavy on Nvidia, Alphabet, and SpaceX. The AI investment thesis hasn't changed, but the market is demanding more evidence that the spending will pay off.

It's a familiar lesson for long-term investors. Volatility is the cost of owning growth stocks.

Should you buy stock in NASDAQ Composite Index right now?

Before you buy stock in NASDAQ Composite Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and NASDAQ Composite Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $400,964!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,272,955!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 930% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 17, 2026.

Anders Bylund has positions in Alphabet, International Business Machines, Netflix, and UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, International Business Machines, Meta Platforms, Netflix, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.