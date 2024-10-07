Dow Dragged Nearly 400 Points on Yields, Oil Surge

A lift in crude prices and the 10-year Treasury yield pushed stocks lower Monday. The Dow was dragged almost 400 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq suffered more modest pullbacks. The yield surged more than 4 basis points to move back above 4%, or their highest mark since August. This comes after last week's upbeat jobs data and precedes a highly-anticipated earning season. Wall Street's "fear gauge," meanwhile, climbed back above the key 20 level.

Coca-Cola rival options pop before Q3 report.

before Q3 report. 3 bank stocks set for the earnings confessional.

set for the earnings confessional. Plus, 2 downgraded tech giants; analyst slams homebuilder; and UAE license boosts resort stock.

5 Things to Know Today

Generator maker Generac Holdings (GNRC) is charging higher as more civilians are forced to evacuate or prepare for the worst, with Hurricane Milton approaching as the second devastating storm in a week. (CNBC) On the one-year anniversary of Hamas' attack, at least 52 people in Gaza have been killed by Israeli rockets. (Reuters) Two tech giants dragged by bear notes. Analyst put off by construction stock's competition. Resort stock lands major UAE license.

There were no earnings of note today.

Oil's Surge Continues

Ongoing escalations in the Middle East combined with today's creeping fears of a second large hurricane building in the south. November-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.76, or 3.7%, to settle at $77.14 per barrel for the day.

Pared Fed expectations and a strong greenback pushed gold lower on the day. Gold for December delivery fell $5.20, or 0.2% to trade at $2,662.70, at last glance.

