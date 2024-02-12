Dow (DOW) Raises $1.25 Billion for Net-Zero Ethylene Complex

Dow Inc.’s DOW wholly-owned subsidiary, The Dow Chemical Company, has announced the successful closing of its green bond offering. The offering includes a $600 million aggregate principal amount of 5.15% notes due in 2034 and a $650 million aggregate principal amount of 5.6% notes due in 2054.

These notes represent the company's first-ever green financing instrument, which aligns with Dow's Green Finance Framework published on Jan 25, 2024. The Framework aims to support Dow's sustainability strategy, focusing on climate protection and a circular economy. Proceeds from this offering will be allocated toward projects meeting eligibility criteria outlined in the Framework, including investments related to the Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta Path2Zero project. More details regarding eligibility criteria and the use of proceeds can be found in the Framework.

Dow underscored the importance of the green bond offering as a cornerstone opportunity for investors to engage in its strategy of decarbonization and advancing circularity, all while securing earnings growth in the long term. The company highlighted that the funds raised from this offering would predominantly fuel the development of the world's premier net-zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions ethylene and derivatives complex in Alberta. Notably, this initiative received a definitive green light from Dow's Board in November 2023, signifying a significant milestone in the company's sustainability journey.

Dow's commitment to sustainability includes its goal to achieve carbon neutrality for Scopes 1+2+3 plus product benefits by 2050, announced in 2020. As part of this commitment, the company aims to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 net annual carbon emissions by 5 million metric tons by 2030 compared with its 2020 baseline, thus representing a 30% emissions reduction compared with 2005 levels.

Furthermore, in 2022, Dow unveiled its Transform the Waste strategy, which aims to create circular ecosystems by converting plastic waste and alternative feedstock into commercialized circular and renewable solutions. The company aims to commercialize 3 million metric tons per year of such solutions by 2030.

Dow’s shares have lost 10.5% in the past year compared with the industry's 21.3% decline in the same period.



