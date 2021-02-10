Markets
Dow Analyst Moves: AMGN

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Amgen is the #24 analyst pick. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, AMGN claims the #354 spot.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Amgen is showing a gain of 3.7%.

