Dover Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DOV

In trading on Thursday, shares of Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $205.39, changing hands as low as $193.75 per share. Dover Corp shares are currently trading down about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOV's low point in its 52 week range is $158.97 per share, with $237.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $196.46. The DOV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

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Further DOV Research:

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