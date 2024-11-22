doValue Expands Leadership with Gardant Acquisition

doValue S.p.A (IT:DOV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

doValue S.p.A has successfully acquired Gardant S.p.A, enhancing its leadership in credit management across Southern Europe. The acquisition, valued at €230 million, aims to diversify revenue and strengthen partnerships with banks and investors, positioning the new group as a leader in the Italian NPE market. The integration of Gardant is expected to generate significant synergies, with a focus on expanding services and reducing debt.

For further insights into IT:DOV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.