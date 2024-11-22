News & Insights

doValue Expands Leadership with Gardant Acquisition

November 22, 2024 — 11:20 am EST

doValue S.p.A (IT:DOV) has released an update.

doValue S.p.A has successfully acquired Gardant S.p.A, enhancing its leadership in credit management across Southern Europe. The acquisition, valued at €230 million, aims to diversify revenue and strengthen partnerships with banks and investors, positioning the new group as a leader in the Italian NPE market. The integration of Gardant is expected to generate significant synergies, with a focus on expanding services and reducing debt.

