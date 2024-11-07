Douglas Elliman reports Q3 EPS (8c), consensus (4c)

Reports Q3 revenue $266.3M, consensus $255.83M.”I am excited to be leading Douglas Elliman (DOUG) into a new era,” said Michael S. Liebowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman. “We’re expanding our company culture of connectivity and entrepreneurialism and executing a clear plan to grow and diversify the business to deliver long-term value to all stakeholders. As part of this, we’ve created a strategic M&A and business development unit to explore complementary acquisitions in ancillary businesses – such as title, escrow, staging, insurance brokerage and property management – while remaining opportunistic in our core brokerage business. In fact, we’re already in discussions to expand our property management business into Florida. We’re also analyzing all investments to ensure they hit our ROI targets. By doing this, we will build Douglas Elliman into a profitable growth engine for the benefit of our stockholders, agents, staff and clients.” Bryant Kirkland, Chief Financial Officer of Douglas Elliman, added, “Douglas Elliman delivered strong revenue growth this quarter and year-to-date as compared to the same periods in 2023, along with a meaningful improvement in Adjusted EBITDA. We continue to lead the industry in reported average sales price per transaction, reflecting the strength of our luxury markets, our best-in-class agents, and the gradual stabilization of home purchasing activity. With fresh perspectives, a strong balance sheet and an entrepreneurial spirit, we are positioning Douglas Elliman for long-term success as the real estate market recovers.”

